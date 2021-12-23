 WR transfer Johnny Wilson gives FSU Football a massive target in passing game
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-23 22:23:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Analysis of FSU new WR transfer Johnny Wilson

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Our Michael Langston shares his thoughts on what Florida State is getting in new wide receiver transfer Johnny Wilson, a former four-star recruit who spent his first two years in college at Arizona State.

Wilson, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, should provide a big target for the Seminoles' receiver corps. He only played five games this past season due to a hamstring injury but caught 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

