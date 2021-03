Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston breaks down Sunday's commitment of Lake Gibson (Fla.) four-star defensive back Sam McCall. The former UF commit announced Sunday he's now planning to sign with the Seminoles.

McCall becomes the second-highest-rated recruit in FSU's class of 2022, behind only five-star defensive back Travis Hunter.

