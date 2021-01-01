With the addition of former Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment, the Florida State football team now has landed four players from the transfer portal this offseason.

Along with Parchment, the Seminoles are bringing in former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, former Georgia pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson and former Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion. And they likely aren't done there.

Warchant analyst Michael Langston believes head coach Mike Norvell is eyeing a few more players in the portal at key positions of need. In this video breakdown, Langston discusses what the Seminoles are getting in Parchment, plus which areas could be next for the Seminoles.

