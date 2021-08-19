Warchant TV: Atkins, Norvell on spirit at practice, OL improvement

With two days standing between Florida State and an important second preseason scrimmage, offensive line coach Alex Atkins was pleased to see the spirit and energy as Thursday's session wore on. He added that Devontay-Love Taylor continues to near a full return to practice, something that is vital for the unit.

In the interim, the segment is seeing leadership from Maurice Smith and growth from Dontae Lucas and others.

Florida State continues fall camp on Friday in the lead up to Sunday's scrimmage.

