Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett has installed a 3-4 defense ahead of the 2019 season but several hallmarks will remain the same for the unit. On Wednesday, Barnett discussed the aggressive mindset the defensive will still carry saying, "we don't want to be a sit back and wait and see what happens type team, we want to go after and get it." Barnett added that in relation to the new scheme, the team has been able to, "lock(ed) in on it and understand what will be called throughout different situations."

DEAL EXTENDED! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com







