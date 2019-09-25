Warchant TV: Barnett on FSU Football defensive injuries, run defense
Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett discusses the spate of injuries on his side of the ball and possible moves to bolster depth.
Barnett is also asked about the improved run defense and what adjustments have been successful.
