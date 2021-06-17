Warchant TV: Big talk with big FSU OL commit Aliou Bah

ATLANTA -- Rivals250 Florida State offensive line commit Aliou Bah sits down for a conversation with our Michael Langston at the Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

The IMG Academy standout discusses how committed he is to the Seminoles, his "last-minute" decision to visit Georgia this weekend, which other players he's recruiting to FSU and much more.

Also see: Live Updates from the Five-Star Challenge, where several FSU targets will be squaring off today against other elite prospects at the invitation-only event.

