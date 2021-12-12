Warchant TV: Breaking down FSU's big recruiting visit weekend

The dust has barely settled on Florida State's final recruiting weekend before the early signing period, and our Michael Langston is already here to break it all down.

Langston discusses each of the Seminoles' weekend visitors -- most notably 5-star OT Julian Armella, 4-star DB Azareyeh Thomas and Oregon WR transfer Mycah Pittman -- which way things are trending in each of those recruitments and more.

Langston also has posted more nuggets from the weekend, along with what he's hearing about DE Marvin Jones Jr. and a couple other FSU commits who might be wavering. Read that report here on the Premium Recruiting Board.

