Warchant TV: Breaking down the opening day of ACC Kickoff
The ACC's annual Kickoff media event opened Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C., and Warchant's Aslan Hajivandi and Ira Schoffel break down the big events of the day and look ahead to what's on tap for Thursday.
