Warchant TV: Breaking down the signees in FSU's 2022 class

To help you get a better feel for what the Florida State football team is getting in its 2022 signing class, we asked former FSU defensive back/wide receiver Dominic Robinson to check out each player's HUDL film and give us some of his observations.

Along with playing on both sides of the ball and returning punts during his Florida State career, Robinson has worked in high school and college coaching and has also done work with Pro Football Focus. He is the founder of 3D Sports Performance in Arizona, where he trains athletes in all sports.

Note: When Robinson talks about player ratings, he is referencing his own personal guidelines for college readiness. And when he mentions redshirt decisions, he is speaking in general terms, not necessarily related to FSU's current depth chart and needs.

