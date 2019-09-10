Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has helped lead an uptick in production as the Seminoles rank inside the top 50 in total offense after being mired in the 100s in 2018. Prior to Tuesday's practice, Briles discussed James Blackman's growth, Cam Akers performance and other facets of the offense.

