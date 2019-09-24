Warchant TV: Briles on Hornibrook, fixing lulls for FSU offense
Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles continues to lead a unit that operates at peak efficiency out the gate; FSU's first quarter offense has been nothing less than stellar. On Tuesday before practice, he discusses some of the reasons for second quarter slow downs and how he will manage the quarterbacks in practice as well as Alex Horinbrook's ability.
** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial **
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council