 FSU football recruiting chat and live call-in show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 15:20:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV Replay: FSU football recruiting call-in show

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston will be answering your questions about Florida State football recruiting today in a live video chat at 5 p.m. ET.

Who is the next 2022 prospect likely to commit? Which prospects do the Seminoles have trending in the right direction?

Come take part in our live chat from 5-6 p.m. to find out, or watch the replay right here.

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your 30-day FREE trial today!

----------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2FyY2hhbnQtdHYtY2FsbC1pbi1zaG93LWxpdmUtZnN1 LWZvb3RiYWxsLXJlY3J1aXRpbmctY2hhdC1hdC01LXAtbS1ldCIKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZm bG9yaWRhc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3YXJjaGFudC10di1j YWxsLWluLXNob3ctbGl2ZS1mc3UtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZy1jaGF0 LWF0LTUtcC1tLWV0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwOTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK