Warchant TV: Celebrating FSU Football's 4th-and-14 magic in rivalry wins

When Jordan Travis connected with Andrew Parchment for a first down on fourth-and-14 last Saturday against rival Miami, it was the second time an FSU quarterback and receiver have combined for success in that exact scenario to set up a winning score against a rival.

In 2003, Chris Rix delivered a strike to Dominic Robinson on a fourth-and-14 to set up Rix's game-winning pass to P.K. Sam against the Florida Gators.

On Saturday, it was Travis hitting Parchment to set up Travis' game-winning QB sneak against the Hurricanes.

The similarities don't stop there. On both plays, the receivers were lined up on the left side of the formation and ran square-ins over the middle. And both plays went for 24 yards.

To honor this unique bit of Florida State football history, our Gene Williams sat down with Rix and Robinson to relive their magical play in 2003 and to discuss what it was like seeing history repeat itself.

