Warchant TV: Chris Marve, FSU LBs on cohesion, playing fast and violent
Linebackers and their leader were made available following FSU Football practice on Saturday. Chris Marve credits the development of his linebackers to the resumption of a normal routine and structure following a chaotic 2020 due to COVID protocols saying both are what all football teams thrive on. Kalen Deloach and D.J. Lundy also shared their stories of growth and maturation following practice.
Florida State continues preseason camp with a scrimmage on Sunday evening. They open up the 2021 season at home vs. #9 Notre Dame on Sunday Sept 5 at 7:30 on ABC
