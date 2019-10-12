Warchant TV: Corey and Aslan wrap up FSU's lopsided loss at Clemson
Florida State's 45-14 loss in Death Valley on Saturday was another reminder of the gargantuan divide between Clemson and the rest of the conference.
Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi discuss what went wrong and whether the lopsided loss is a harbinger of issues for the remainder of the Seminoles' season.
