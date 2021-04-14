 Closer look at FSU football's announced football operations center
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 14:15:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Closer look at FSU's planned football operations center

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi discuss Florida State's newly announced standalone football facility.

We take a look back at the history of the project, what problems it will solve for the Seminoles' athletics programs, how it will be funded, when it might be constructed and more.

