Warchant TV: Day 2 FSU Football preseason practice footage
The Florida State football team continued its split-squad practices Sunday as the first weekend of the preseason kept rolling along.
The morning session again featured upperclassmen, and the video below showcases the offensive and defensive lines as well as some scripted plays for the quarterbacks and skill position players to execute.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council