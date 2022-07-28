Warchant TV: Day Two video of FSU preseason football practice
A heavy afternoon downpour kept Florida State within the confines of its indoor practice facility for the better part of the 25-period session. Thursday was another acclimation day with the team practicing in shorts and without shells. Footage for the day features linebacker, quarterback and offensive line work in addition to a period of scripted hurry up offense.
ALSO SEE: Updates from Thursday's practice
FSU returns to practice on Friday afternoon for the third practice of the preseason
