 Video footage of the 2nd day of FSU preseason football camp
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-28 16:02:32 -0500') }} football

Warchant TV: Day Two video of FSU preseason football practice

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

A heavy afternoon downpour kept Florida State within the confines of its indoor practice facility for the better part of the 25-period session. Thursday was another acclimation day with the team practicing in shorts and without shells. Footage for the day features linebacker, quarterback and offensive line work in addition to a period of scripted hurry up offense.

ALSO SEE: Updates from Thursday's practice

FSU returns to practice on Friday afternoon for the third practice of the preseason

