Warchant TV: Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett reviews early practices
Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett spoke to the media on Sunday to review the first couple days of spring football practice. Topics include the change in the coaching staff, depth at linebacker, players at certain positions and more.
