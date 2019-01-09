Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be providing a series of condensed, one-topic episodes of our Warchant Report. In this first installment, the panel of Gene Williams, Jeff Cameron and Corey Clark discuss the recent hiring of Kendal Briles as Florida State's offensive coordinator. They break down what the hire could mean for the Seminoles' offense, what it says about head coach Willie Taggart and what it could do for recruiting.