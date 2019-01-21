Ticker
Warchant TV: Dugans hire should help FSU recruiting, continuity

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

After weeks of speculation, Florida State announced Sunday evening that former FSU star receiver Ron Dugans is returning home to coach the Seminoles' wide receivers. The Tallahassee native has spent the past few years at Miami, following coaching stints at Louisville, USF and elsewhere.

In this mini-Warchant Report video, our panel of Gene Williams, Corey Clark and Jeff Cameron discuss the Dugans hiring, what it means for the staff, recruiting and more.

