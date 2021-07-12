Warchant TV: Every throw from FSU QB commit A.J. Duffy at Elite 11 Pro Day
Rivals has posted video footage of every throw Florida State quarterback commit A.J. Duffy made during the Elite 11 Pro Day earlier this month.
Duffy is shown throwing a wide variety of passes on short, intermediate and deep routes, and he also displays his ability to elude pressure and make throws on the move.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board