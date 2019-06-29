THIBODAUX, La. -- For a third time, quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been chosen to be a counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana. But this is his first camp as a Florida State Seminole.

The Wisconsin transfer sat down with Warchant.com for an exclusive Q&A, which will be published soon. In the video feature below, Hornibrook touches on his first impressions of FSU and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, as well as some of the reasons he decided to finish his collegiate career in Tallahassee.

