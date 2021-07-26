Warchant TV: Extended FSU QB Jordan Travis interview at ACC Kickoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Florida State redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis spoke to reporters for more than 30 minutes in the player breakout room at ACC Kickoff.
Here is video of that entire Q&A session.
Because some questions are difficult to hear, we have included topics with time stamps below.
0:15 -- Learning from last year's adversity
0:45 -- Getting confidence from Norvell and Dillingham
3:15 -- Competition with McKenzie Milton
4:00 -- Two-QB system
4:15 -- His brother Devon Travis
4:45 -- Milton joining program
6:00 -- On team vaccinations
6:30 -- Toughness through injuries
7:00 -- Learning from adversity in 2020
7:25 -- Playoff expansion
7:55 -- Miami rivalry
9:20 -- Positive moments from last season
10:00 -- Confidence for 2021
11:20 -- Not getting to play Clemson last year
12:40 -- On 2021 'Noles
13:15 -- Importance of having real offseason
14:10 -- Coach Bowden
14:40 -- Motivation from last season
15:10 -- Growth of team and offensive line
16:30 -- On comments after Clemson cancellation
17:35 -- The WR corps
17:55 -- TE Camm McDonald
18:15 -- RB group
18:38 -- DE Jermaine Johnson
18:55 -- First meeting with Milton, relationship
20:03 -- People doubting him
20:45 -- Turning around FSU
22:25 -- Identity of team
23:45 -- Handling tough schedule
24:20 -- FSU/UM rivalry
26:40 -- Bobby Bowden
27:50 -- Competing with Milton
28:35 -- Young WRs
29:15 -- Avoiding injuries/gaining weight
----------------------------------------------------
