 Extended interview with FSU redshirt sophomore QB Jordan Travis
football

Warchant TV: Extended FSU QB Jordan Travis interview at ACC Kickoff

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Florida State redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis spoke to reporters for more than 30 minutes in the player breakout room at ACC Kickoff.

Here is video of that entire Q&A session.

Because some questions are difficult to hear, we have included topics with time stamps below.

0:15 -- Learning from last year's adversity

0:45 -- Getting confidence from Norvell and Dillingham

3:15 -- Competition with McKenzie Milton

4:00 -- Two-QB system

4:15 -- His brother Devon Travis

4:45 -- Milton joining program

6:00 -- On team vaccinations

6:30 -- Toughness through injuries

7:00 -- Learning from adversity in 2020

7:25 -- Playoff expansion

7:55 -- Miami rivalry

9:20 -- Positive moments from last season

10:00 -- Confidence for 2021

11:20 -- Not getting to play Clemson last year

12:40 -- On 2021 'Noles

13:15 -- Importance of having real offseason

14:10 -- Coach Bowden

14:40 -- Motivation from last season

15:10 -- Growth of team and offensive line

16:30 -- On comments after Clemson cancellation

17:35 -- The WR corps

17:55 -- TE Camm McDonald

18:15 -- RB group

18:38 -- DE Jermaine Johnson

18:55 -- First meeting with Milton, relationship

20:03 -- People doubting him

20:45 -- Turning around FSU

22:25 -- Identity of team

23:45 -- Handling tough schedule

24:20 -- FSU/UM rivalry

26:40 -- Bobby Bowden

27:50 -- Competing with Milton

28:35 -- Young WRs

29:15 -- Avoiding injuries/gaining weight

