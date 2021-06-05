Warchant TV: Extensive raw footage from FSU's Elite Camp on Saturday
On the eve of Florida State's highly anticipated Mega Camp on Sunday, the Seminoles' coaches welcomed dozens of top prospects to participate in an Elite Camp on Saturday evening.
Five-star commit Travis Hunter, four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. and four-star offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp were just a few of the many high-profile players taking part in the drills on FSU's practice fields and inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Check out all the footage right here:
