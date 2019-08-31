Managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark discuss Florida State fan reaction after a disappointing result in the season opener vs. Boise State in. Topics include the pratfalls of a big play offense, defensive rotations and thoughts on how the team will process this adversity in the weeks to come. FSU hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday at 5 p.m.

