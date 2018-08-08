Warchant TV: First look at freshmen, newcomers in practice
Willie Taggart was hired as Florida State's head coach less than two weeks before the first-ever "early signing period" for college football and two months from the traditional date.
Despite getting a very late start, Taggart and his staff were able to assemble a class that Rivals.com ranked as the 10th best in the nation. The video below features nearly a dozen players from FSU's class of 2018.
Wednesday marked the first day that Taggart allowed the entire group of newcomers to practice with the rest of the team.
