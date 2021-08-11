Warchant TV: Florida State defense catches eye of Norvell on Wednesday
The Florida State defense is what caught the attention of head football coach Mike Norvell on Wednesday.
As FSU transitioned to its first full-squad practice of the preseason, Norvell complimented the defense's ability to disrupt the offensive execution and specifically praised the play of DE Quashon Fuller through four days of camp.
Florida State will head to Jacksonville later in the day and hold a series of practices on the campus of the University of North Florida
