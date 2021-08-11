 FSU defensive line creating negative plays and catching their coach's attention
Warchant TV: Florida State defense catches eye of Norvell on Wednesday

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
The Florida State defense is what caught the attention of head football coach Mike Norvell on Wednesday.

As FSU transitioned to its first full-squad practice of the preseason, Norvell complimented the defense's ability to disrupt the offensive execution and specifically praised the play of DE Quashon Fuller through four days of camp.

*ALSO SEE: LIVE UPDATES and highlights from Wednesday's practice

Florida State will head to Jacksonville later in the day and hold a series of practices on the campus of the University of North Florida

