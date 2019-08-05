Warchant TV: FSU football head coach Willie Taggart on preseason camp
Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart spoke to the media on Monday to review the first three days of preseason practices. Topics discussed included the quarterback competition, position changes, progress of the offensive line, injuries and more.
