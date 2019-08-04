Warchant TV: New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles speaks to media
For the first time since he was hired at Florida State, Kendal Briles spoke to the media on Sunday. Topics discussed running his offensive system at Florida State, James Blackman, the pace of the offense, the depth at wide receiver and more.
