Florida State football is set to kickoff the 2019 season against Boise State in Jacksonville. Warchant.com founder Gene Williams, Managing Editor Ira Schoffel and 97.9 ESPN Radio's Jeff Cameron review preseason camp, preview FSU vs. Boise State, discuss the keys to the game and make predictions for the game.

ENDS SATURDAY! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com