The Florida State football team will have a new-look defense in 2019, with the Seminoles installing a 3-4 defensive front to go along with the 4-3 look of the past.

Warchant caught up with all four FSU defensive coaches on Media Day to discuss the Seminoles' schematic changes, as well as individual players at each of their positions.

Interviewed below are Odell Haggins (defensive line), Raymond Woodie (inside linebackers), Harlon Barnett (defensive coordinator/secondary) and Mark Snyder (special teams/outside linebackers).

