Warchant TV: Florida State's Mike Norvell previews spring football practice
Florida State's spring football practice kicks off next Tuesday, March 9. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Friday to preview the upcoming practices, talk about the transfers and incoming freshmen, which players are standing out in the off-season program, weight gains, injuries and much more.
*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of everything Norvell and strength coach Josh Storms said Friday
---------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial
Make sure you get all of the video features and interviews on FSU sports and recruiting by subscribing (free) to Warchant's YouTube channel.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council