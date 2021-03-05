Florida State's spring football practice kicks off next Tuesday, March 9. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Friday to preview the upcoming practices, talk about the transfers and incoming freshmen, which players are standing out in the off-season program, weight gains, injuries and much more.

