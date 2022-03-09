Warchant TV: Footage from first day in pads for FSU during spring football
Despite downpours throughout the afternoon, Mother Nature held off long enough for Florida State to log in its first full-pads practice of the spring season
Most of the action was confined to the indoor practice facility after drenching rains passed through Tallahassee, including initial 11-on-11 work that saw Omarion Cooper teaming with Akeem Dent to intercept the opening salvo from the offense.
*** Practice updates and post-practice interviews***
FSU has one remaining practice this week before taking a nine-day hiatus for spring break. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State fans in the Tribal Council