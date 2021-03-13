 Florida State spring football practice video highlights
Warchant TV: Footage from first day in pads for FSU Football

The Florida State football team's third practice of the spring was in full pads, which gave the Seminoles' players a chance to compete for the first time in live blocking and tackling drills.

Here are some highlights from that first padded practice on Friday:

*ALSO SEE: Clark: Observations from FSU football's first day in pads

