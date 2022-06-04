Warchant TV: Footage from FSU Football's Elite recruiting camp

Several Florida State football commitments and top targets for the Class of 2023 and beyond took part in an Elite Camp on Saturday inside the Seminoles' indoor practice facility.

Among the players featured are QB Chris Parson, OL Roderick Kearney, WR Vandrevius Jacobs, WR Camdon Frier and many others.

Check out this extensive video footage from the event:

