The Florida State football team returned to the practice fields Monday night to continue preparations for the Seminoles' Aug. 31 season opener against Boise State.

The highlights of the evening were the returns of WR Tamorrion Terry and DL Marvin Wilson from knee injuries, but we also got to spend time watching other positions on offense and defense.

Here is more than 10 minutes of footage from Monday's practice, including a nifty hurdle from tailback Khalan Laborn in short-yardage drills.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com