Warchant TV: Footage from Thursday's FSU football practice, red-zone work

FSU has entered the home stretch of spring football practice with only a handful of practices remaining in the 15-session season. On Thursday, Florida State practiced exclusively in the indoor practice facility due to earlier storms in the area

Footage from Thursday's practice focuses on teaching points from linebackers coach Randy Shannon teaching rip techniques, defensive ends coach John Papuchis instructing players on pass-rush, and an 11-on-11 period of red-zone work.

FSU has six remaining sessions for spring and will scrimmage again on Saturday. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

