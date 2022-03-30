Warchant TV: Footage from Tuesday's FSU football practice

The benchmarks of spring are beginning to pile up as the FSU football team held its first scrimmage on Saturday and then Tuesday's practice marked the halfway point of the spring session.

Footage from the beginning of Tuesday's 25-period practice shows the players going through position drills, followed by two separate fields of 11-on-11 competition -- the normal one inside the indoor practice facility, and a second one with mostly newcomers and reserves outside.

FSU returns to practice on Thursday and will scrimmage again on Saturday. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

