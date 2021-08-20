 Jordan Travis remains in mix for top QB spot as Florida State continues preseason camp
Warchant TV: Footage of full pads FSU Friday practice

FSU logged its 12th day of preseason football practice Friday with a full pads session. The day's footage features an appearance by Jordan Travis, various individual drills and the 11-on-11 period including an impressive interception by freshman Kevin Knowles.

Interviews to follow at the conclusion of practice around noon. FSU continues camp on Saturday and will scrimmage on Sunday evening

