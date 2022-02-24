Warchant TV: Former FSU LB Crockett tabbed for Orange Bowl leadership

Warchant's Ira Schoffel caught up with Crockett this week to discuss his work with the Orange Bowl, his desire to give back to youths in South Florida, his memories from his playing days at FSU, his thoughts on head coach Mike Norvell and more.

That means in three years, Crockett will be in line to be the president and chair of the committee in 2025 -- which would make him the first person to play in the Orange Bowl and later go on to serve as president and chair.

Crockett, who followed up his college and NFL playing days with a successful career in business and is active in many charitable organizations, recently was elected second vice chair of the Orange Bowl Committee.

It's a historic accomplishment that Henri Crockett never dreamed was possible one decade ago, let alone in the mid-1990s when he was a star linebacker for the Florida State football team.

Here is the news release from the Orange Bowl:

Henri Crockett was elected as second vice chair of the Orange Bowl Committee at the organization’s annual elections in February. Crockett, who appeared in the 1994 Orange Bowl as a linebacker for Florida State University, is the first Orange Bowl alum to be elected 2nd Vice Chair. He is the co-founder and president of the Crockett Foundation, a South Florida-based non-profit organization that serves youth through educational programs.

Crockett became a member of the OBC in 2012 and immediately served on the football team host committee, working his way to chair in 2019. He has served in leadership roles on a number of OBC committees including chair of the community outreach committee, youth football committee and the legacy gifts committee, in addition to serving on committees such as the special guest host and honoree inductees committees. He was elected to the OBC’s board of directors in 2018.

“I am humbled and honored to have been elected to the office of second vice chair of the Orange Bowl Committee,” said Crockett. “This outstanding organization, one of the oldest and most impactful sports entities in South Florida, has been making an indelible imprint in the South Florida community since 1935 through its numerous year-round programs and initiatives. I am extremely excited to work alongside my fellow committee members, the Orange Bowl staff and our stakeholders to continue the rich history and tradition that Orange Bowl is known for.”

A native of Pompano Beach, Florida, Crockett earned an athletic scholarship to Florida State University (FSU). He was a key member of FSU’s first national championship team, winning the title by defeating Nebraska 18-16 in the 1994 Orange Bowl. In 1997, Crockett was selected in the 4th round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. He played for seven years, five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a starting player with the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999.

Shortly after being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, Crockett founded Team 94, a non-profit organization that assisted at-risk youth with after-school tutoring and mentoring in the metropolitan Atlanta area. After relocating to Minnesota when he was traded to the Vikings, Crockett co-founded the Crockett Foundation with his brother Zack. The brothers returned to their hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida in 2002 and began hosting the annual Crockett Foundation Weekend. Since its inception, the Crockett Foundation has been strongly committed to its mission of helping build character, develop leaders and improve the community, one child at a time.

Crockett, who is also a board member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and the non-profit Executive Alliance of Broward, was honored at the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce Annual Shining Star Awards Luncheon in 2015 for the Crockett Foundation’s impact on the community. He was also inducted into the Broward County Sports Hall of Fame and the Broward Education Foundation Hall of Fame.

President and Chair Frank Gonzalez leads the Orange Bowl Committee in the current 2022-23 campaign with president and chair-elect Yvonne Turner Johnson, M.D. and first vice chair Bradley D. Houser slated to follow him to the president and chair position preceding Crockett.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council