Six former Florida State football players who will participate in Pro Day on the FSU campus this Monday met with the media on Friday.

DT Marvin Wilson, DB Asante Samuel Jr., DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, DE Joshua Kaindoh, DE Janarius Robinson and WR Tamorrion Terry looked back on their Seminole careers and discussed their prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.

