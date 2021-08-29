Warchant TV: Former FSU star Allen talks DB Shyheim Brown, Norvell, more

One of the most interesting stories of the Florida State football team's preseason camp has been the emergence of lesser-known freshman defensive back Shyheim Brown.

The Lake City product received a late offer from the Seminoles and only got that offer after his high school coach -- former FSU standout Brian Allen -- called Florida State's coaches and asked them to look at Brown's film.

Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Michael Langston caught up with Allen this week to discuss Brown's recruitment, how he flew under the radar for so long, what he will bring to the Seminoles and more. Allen also discussed Bobby Bowden's legacy, what he likes about new FSU coach Mike Norvell and several other topics.

Watch the entire interview below:

