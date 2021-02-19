On the eve of the Florida State baseball team's season opener against visiting North Florida (Saturday, 2 p.m., ACC Network Extra), head coach Mike Martin Jr. and two of his key players -- pitcher Chase Haney and outfielder Reese Albert -- spoke with the media.

Martin said that left fielder Elijah Cabell is out for the weekend with a lingering hamstring injury, so junior Logan Lacey will likely get the start in left field.

Sophomore Nander de Sedas is expected to start at shortstop, and junior Jackson Greene will likely be at second base. Martin discussed the rest of the lineup and pitching roles in his interview below.

Also below are interviews with Haney and Albert:

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***