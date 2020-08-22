Warchant TV: FSU coordinators break down highs, lows of 2nd scrimmage
The defense shined. The offense struggled. The special teams got a lot of work.
Those are the top overall storylines from Florida State's second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday night, but each of the Seminoles' coordinators -- O.C. Kenny Dillingham, D.C. Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis -- went into much greater detail during sessions with the media.
*ALSO SEE: Complete written breakdown of each coordinator's press conference
Watch all three of those interviews right here:
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham
Special teams coordinator John Papuchis
