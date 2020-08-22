 FSU coordinators discuss second preseason football scrimmage
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-22 20:29:42 -0500') }} football

Warchant TV: FSU coordinators break down highs, lows of 2nd scrimmage

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
The defense shined. The offense struggled. The special teams got a lot of work.

Those are the top overall storylines from Florida State's second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday night, but each of the Seminoles' coordinators -- O.C. Kenny Dillingham, D.C. Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis -- went into much greater detail during sessions with the media.

Watch all three of those interviews right here:

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham

Special teams coordinator John Papuchis

