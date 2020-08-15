Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller says the staff will have a better understanding of placing players into specific roles into this scheme following Saturday's scrimmage. Fuller also clarified that Travis Jay and Renardo Green are playing safety, the former specifically at free -- while Akeem Dent has been playing corner.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was energetic, as usual, and said he's seen tremendous growth from the offensive line since their final spring practice up until Saturday's first scrimmage.

