Mike Norvell's first hire at Florida State was retaining longtime Seminole assistant and current interim coach Odell Haggins. Norvell then swiftly moved to bringing aboard one of his longtime assistants, Kenny Dillingham, as offensive coordinator and Memphis assistant Adam Fuller as defensive coordinator.

Both coordinators took the podium on Monday for the first time at Florida State and described their particular coaching philosophies, how they've been shaped by their coaching journeys as well as their admiration for Norvell.

FSU faces Arizona State on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl

