Warchant TV: FSU DE Jared Verse talks community service, FSU transition

All eyes this spring will be on defensive end transfer Jared Verse, who will be looked upon to be one of the Florida State football team's top pass-rushers in 2022.

But tonight, Verse and two of his teammates will be on center stage for a different reason. As part of a Black History Month event through Rising Spear's partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend, Verse, defensive back Jammie Robinson and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee will speak to youths about their personal journeys and how they stayed on the right path as youngsters.

To promote that event, Verse appeared on The Jeff Cameron Show on Friday to explain why he wants to give back to the community, how his transition to Florida State is going and more. You can watch that interview right here:

