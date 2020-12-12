 FSU football vs. Duke: Live pregame show
football

Warchant TV: FSU-Duke Pregame Show featuring Jeff Cameron

Starting at 9 a.m. ET, ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang preview Florida State's football game today against Duke.

Get all the inside scoop and insight before the Seminoles take on the Blue Devils today at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

Also check out the Tribal Council around 2 p.m. for live pregame updates.

Also be sure to check watch our live Postgame Show right here and on our YouTube page.

